Is Idris Elba Knocking Madonna’s P#@%Y Out Like Fight Night?

Is Idris Elba Knocking Down Madonna?

After winning his professional kickboxing debut, Idris Elba may have knocked Madonna’s p*@#y out like Fight Night. The senior citizen singer cheered in Elba’s corner during the bout and posted a video of him giving his opponent the business on her Instagram. Rumors have been swirling for months that Idris was down with the swirl, but this may just have confirmed it.

She then posted an intimate photo with Elba fueling rumors that the two have been secretly seeing each other.