Let’s All Laugh At The Struggliest (And Shakiest) #MannequinChallenge Ever
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11
❯
❮
Worst #MannequinChallenge Ever
74-year-old Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his dusty staff were so geeked off their latest victory against the Browns that they attempted (and ruined) the #MannequinChallenge in a hilariously shaky moment that sparked pure hilarity across social media.
Hit the flip to peep the struggliest (and shakiest) #MannequinChallenge you’ve seen thus far.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.