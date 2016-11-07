Let’s All Laugh At The Struggliest (And Shakiest) #MannequinChallenge Ever

- By Bossip Staff
74-year-old Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his dusty staff were so geeked off their latest victory against the Browns that they attempted (and ruined) the #MannequinChallenge in a hilariously shaky moment that sparked pure hilarity across social media.

Hit the flip to peep the struggliest (and shakiest) #MannequinChallenge you’ve seen thus far.

