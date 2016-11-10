People Are Trashing Their New Balance Shoes Because Of THIS
By Bossip Staff
The Internet Vs. New Balance
New Balance is currently tangled in a very sticky controversy over alleged support of Donald Trump first reported by the Wall Street Journal and put on blast by popular shoe blog Sole Collector that, naturally, sparked an anti-New Balance revolution across social media.
Peep the “New Balance For Trump” hysteria after the flip.
New Balance swooped in to clarify: “The statement is correct in the context of trade, not talking about large geo-political anything, but in the context of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement” — VP of public affairs Matt LeBretton.
