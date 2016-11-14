Oklahoma Student Suspended After Racist Texts Target Black UPenn Students

An Oklahoma student has been suspended as authorities investigate an incident in which several racist pictures and texts were sent to Black UPenn students including an invitation to a “daily lynching”. NBC News reports the FBI is helping to investigate the 2-day incident in which black UPenn students were added to accounts on GroupMe, a private, small group messaging app. Students reported the accounts had racially charged titles such as “Mud Men” and “N—– Lynching.” They also posted screenshots of the accounts that texted that black students were “slaves,” invited them to a daily lynching ceremony.

[madamenoire]

“I Just Want To Be Able To Look My Kids in the Eyes” T.I. Talks Protesting Trump on Jimmy Kimmel

Whether he’s calling fellow rapper Lil’ Wayne out for ignorance or dropping bars about the #BlackLivesMatter movement, we all know we can count on T.I for some social consciousness when needed. The “King of the South” appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night to talk how he’s coping with the results of the election and the part he played in a protest that was taking place at the Trump Towers in NYC while he recorded in a nearby studio.

[madamenoire]

Did Jay Z Really Just Sign Lil Wayne?

Lil Wayne has said something crazy again. He’s hinted that he just signed with Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

Lil Wayne and Jay Z‘s kinda-sorta business relationship has been well-documented over the years. More than a decade ago Jay Z offered Wayne a record deal with Island/Def Jam when he was running the ship. But Weezy declined the offer [reportedly just $175,000] and decided to re-up with Cash Money and got more money and the opportunity to create his Young Money label. Then there was the time Wayne said he signed with Jay Z, but actually, he only signed on to become and co-owner of TIDAL.

[hiphopwired]