24-Year-Old Freakazoid Teacher Aborted The Baby She Was Having With 13-Year-Old Student

24-Year-Old Pedophile Teacher In Texas Facing 30 Years For Sex With Teen Student

Still. After all the stories that we’ve heard about teachers losing their jobs and/or going to prison for letting students smash them to smithereens, these erotic educators STILL need that underaged D.

Enter, Alexandria Vera. A 24-year-old former teacher at Stovall Middle School who bust it wide open for an 8th grader who she met during summer school. According to KHOU, the sexual tryst went on for almost an entire year.

This wasn’t just sex, Vera had been introduced to the child’s family, was invited to family functions and was generally accepted by the boy’s parents as a legit “girlfriend”. They were even “supportive and excited” when Alexandria became pregnant. Who the f**k ARE these “parents”???

Anyway, word must have gotten out around town because child protective services showed up at the school to find out exactly what the hell was going on. Their investigation lead an extremely scared Vera to get an abortion.

Alexandria Vera was originally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after her June arrest. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Alexandria was initially charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and was facing life in prison, she plead out to a lower charge of aggravated sex assault which carries a maximum of 30 years.

The boy was sent to foster care and his parents have been ordered to undergo therapy, but were not criminally charged.

Image via Facebook