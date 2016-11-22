Welcome To Wakanda: Angela Bassett Joins The Magical Melaniny Cast Of ‘Black Panther’

Angela Bassett Joins Black Panther

The cast of Black Panther has just gotten bigger, better and BLACKER!

Legendary actress Angela Bassett has joined the cast of ‘Black Panther’ as the main character’s mother reports Variety:

Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o and “The Walking Dead’s” Danai Gurira are also part of the ensemble cast. “Creed” helmer Ryan Coogler will direct. Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder. Marvel unveiled the character in “Captain America: Civil War” last May and his standalone film hits theaters on Feb. 16, 2018. Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2017.

Black panther movie isn't even filming yet and it's already the most iconic marvel movie pic.twitter.com/F89pEkfjLb — p (@kinkytchalla) November 21, 2016

What do you think of the latest addition to the movie?