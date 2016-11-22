Women Are Mourning The Loss Of This Bae From How To Get Away With Murder

HTGAWM Bae Is Dead

How To Get Away With Murder has had us on the edge of our seats for since it popped up on our television screens, but this season may have taken the cake. The mid-season finale featured the death of one of the show’s most beloved characters as well as someone who’s widely considered bae.

Who is it?

That’s right! Wes Gibbins, played by Alfred Enoch is gone! *body slides down the wall*

But have no fear, you can just take a look at these pics to get you through the depression.