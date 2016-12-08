Charlamagne Names Himself Donkey Of The Day For Tomi Lahren Twitter Drama [Video]

Charlamagne says he’s the “Donkey of the Day” because he did a poor job of getting his point across on Twitter last night. He clearly still doesn’t believe he’s wrong…but thankfully he seems open to uplifting some strong Black women’s voices the same way (hopefully much better) that he put the battery in Tomi’s back to claim she’s clearly not racist because Black men chill with her from time to time.

Do you feel like you understand Charlamagne’s point better now…or is he still cancelled?

YouTube/Power105