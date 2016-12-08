King Deplorable: TIME Named Donald Trump “Person Of The Year” & All Hell Broke Loose

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

 

TIME’s Trump Cover Shatters The Internet

oneyear

After coming for Donald Trump’s struggly wig in multiple issues, TIME mag finally broke down and kissed the ring by naming the orangey bozo “Person of the Year” in a genuinely baffling moment that left Twitter in complete shambles.

evilkermit

Hit the flip for a peek into Trump’s TIME cover hysteria.

kudos

oneyear

raise-feat

pervert

evilkermit

batmanvillain

    Continue Slideshow

    whiteface

    personofyear

    stretch

    exwives

    punctuation

    otherwinners

    tweet2

    BUT…

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Bolitics, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.