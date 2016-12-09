Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Defends Her Man After Sassy Headazz Airport Meltdown

Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Defends Him After Airport Meltdown

Yesterday, we reported ignorant idiot Young Thug was in hot water for blasting two black airline workers after missing his flight to Seattle. Thug called the employees ants, peasants, donkeys and nappy-headed Africans then posted the footage online.

Watch the disgusting video of Thugger going HAM on the innocent airline workers:

Thug backtracked from the BS and claimed he loves Africa and almost moved there at one point…

The ATL rapper then posted this video explaining how he is a proud African-American and now “Black Lives Matter” after belittling a pair of black women…

Young Thug’s fiancée Jerrika Karlae posted this tweet after the meltdown backlash went viral:

*checks mentions for bullshit* nothing there 💅🏾 — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) December 8, 2016

She later added this comment defending her man…

The people always bashing somebody be in the dark doing some shameful shit nobody knows about…I ain't got time — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) December 8, 2016

Do you think Jerrika should defend her man or tell him to sit the fawk down??

