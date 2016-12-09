Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Defends Her Man After Sassy Headazz Airport Meltdown
Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Defends Him After Airport Meltdown
Yesterday, we reported ignorant idiot Young Thug was in hot water for blasting two black airline workers after missing his flight to Seattle. Thug called the employees ants, peasants, donkeys and nappy-headed Africans then posted the footage online.
Watch the disgusting video of Thugger going HAM on the innocent airline workers:
Thug backtracked from the BS and claimed he loves Africa and almost moved there at one point…
The ATL rapper then posted this video explaining how he is a proud African-American and now “Black Lives Matter” after belittling a pair of black women…
Young Thug’s fiancée Jerrika Karlae posted this tweet after the meltdown backlash went viral:
She later added this comment defending her man…
Do you think Jerrika should defend her man or tell him to sit the fawk down?? Sound off in the comment section below.
