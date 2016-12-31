30 Entertainers Who Should Be Featured On Unsung

- By Bossip Staff
Not every artist will make it to super stardom and not every story will be told.

Here we’ve compiled a list of 30 artists whose rise to fame should be shared on TV One’s Unsung in the new year.

1. Shai

kekewyatt

2. Keke Wyatt

dave hollister working with u2

3. Dave Hollister

4. Jon B

5. Carl Thomas

6. Deborah Cox

    Shyne To Leave Def Jam For Cash Money?

    7. Shyne

    8. Goapele

    9. Vivian Green

    10. Heather Headley

    11. Blackstar

    12. Nivea

    13. Dru Hill

    14. Trina

    15. J. Holiday

    16. Jaheim

    17. Erykah Badu

    18. Erick Sermon

    19. India Arie

    20. Toni! Toni! Tone!

    21. Ruff Endz

    22. Tevin Campbell

    23. Sade

    24. Brownstone

    25. Twista

    26. Terence Trent D’arby 

    27. Master P 

    28. Lauryn Hill 

    29.  Remy Ma  

    30. Outkast 

