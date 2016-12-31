30 Entertainers Who Should Be Featured On Unsung
By Bossip Staff
30 Entertainers Who Should Be Featured On Tv One’s Unsung
Not every artist will make it to super stardom and not every story will be told.
Here we’ve compiled a list of 30 artists whose rise to fame should be shared on TV One’s Unsung in the new year.
1. Shai
2. Keke Wyatt
3. Dave Hollister
4. Jon B
5. Carl Thomas
6. Deborah Cox
7. Shyne
8. Goapele
9. Vivian Green
10. Heather Headley
11. Blackstar
12. Nivea
13. Dru Hill
14. Trina
15. J. Holiday
16. Jaheim
17. Erykah Badu
18. Erick Sermon
19. India Arie
20. Toni! Toni! Tone!
21. Ruff Endz
22. Tevin Campbell
23. Sade
24. Brownstone
25. Twista
26. Terence Trent D’arby
27. Master P
28. Lauryn Hill
29. Remy Ma
30. Outkast
