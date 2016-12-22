BlackTwitter Made Us Do It: The Best Challenges Of 2016

The Best Challenges Of 2016 Powered By Ford

What social media challenges had the most impact in 2016?

Millenials continue to prove why they’re considered the most resourceful generation we’ve ever seen as a nation. Kids have paved the way for new dances, songs, and social movements by just starting viral social media challenges.

#ChuckECheeseChallenge is the newest internet craze sweeping Twitter as of today:

From standing still while “Black Beatles” plays in the background (#MannequinChallenge) to documenting your miraculous glo-up (#DubChallenge) these LIT sensations are here to stay.

Hit the flip for the best challenges of the year powered by Ford…

Twitter/IG