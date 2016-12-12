Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae & Octavia Spencer Attend Their NYC ‘Hidden Figures’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Celebrities attend the 'Hidden Figures' special screening in New York City

#BlackGirlMagic…

Hidden Figures Premiere Photos

The ladies of “Hidden Figures” were recently spotted at the NYC premiere of their film.

Taraji P. Henson who plays Katherine Johnson, donned red on the carpet…

"Hidden Figures" NYC Premiere at SVA Theatre, NYC. Pictured: Taraji P. Henson Ref: SPL1408453 111216 Picture by: Derek Storm / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

while Octavia Spencer who portrays  Dorothy Vaughan rocked black…

"Hidden Figures" NYC Premiere at SVA Theatre, NYC. Pictured: Octavia Spencer Ref: SPL1408453 111216 Picture by: Derek Storm / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com and Janelle Monae, who portrays Mary Jackson, stunned in a suit.

"Hidden Figures" NYC Premiere at SVA Theatre, NYC. Pictured: Janelle Monae Ref: SPL1408453 111216 Picture by: Derek Storm / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Kevin Costner, who also stars in the film, was on hand and posed for pics with the crew.

Celebrities arrive at the 'Hidden Figures' film screening in New York City, New York. Pictured: Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer Ref: SPL1408726 101216 Picture by: Jackie Brown/Splash news Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Don’t they look great?

More “Hidden Figures” photos on the flip.

"Hidden Figures" NYC Premiere at SVA Theatre, NYC

Celebrities attend the New York Special Screening of 'Hidden Figures' held at SVA Theatre, New York City, New York. Pictured: Aldis Hodge Ref: SPL1408818 101216 Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Celebrities arrive at the 'Hidden Figures' film screening in New York City, New York. Pictured: Pharrell Williams Ref: SPL1408726 101216 Picture by: Jackie Brown/Splash news Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

"Hidden Figures" NYC Premiere at SVA Theatre, NYC. Pictured: Taraji P. Henson Ref: SPL1408453 111216 Picture by: Derek Storm / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

NO JUST JARED USAGE 'Hidden Figures' New York Special Screening in New York, USA. Pictured: Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Costner Ref: SPL1408931 111216 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

"Hidden Figures" NYC Premiere at SVA Theatre, NYC. Pictured: Taraji P. Henson Ref: SPL1408453 111216 Picture by: Derek Storm / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

    Continue Slideshow

    Celebrities attend the 'Hidden Figures' special screening held at the SVA Theatre in New York City, New York. Ref: SPL1408750 101216 Picture by: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA/Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

    Celebrities arrive at the 'Hidden Figures' film screening in New York City, New York. Pictured: Octavia Spencer Ref: SPL1408726 101216 Picture by: Jackie Brown/Splash news Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

    Splash News

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Bangers, Black Girl Magic, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.