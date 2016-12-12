Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae & Octavia Spencer Attend Their NYC ‘Hidden Figures’ Premiere

#BlackGirlMagic…

Hidden Figures Premiere Photos

The ladies of “Hidden Figures” were recently spotted at the NYC premiere of their film.

Taraji P. Henson who plays Katherine Johnson, donned red on the carpet…

while Octavia Spencer who portrays Dorothy Vaughan rocked black…

and Janelle Monae, who portrays Mary Jackson, stunned in a suit.

Kevin Costner, who also stars in the film, was on hand and posed for pics with the crew.

Don’t they look great?

More “Hidden Figures” photos on the flip.