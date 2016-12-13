Kanye West Just Showed Up To Trump Tower To Meet With The President Elect And The Jokes Are Flying
- By Bossip Staff
Kanye West And Donald Trump Meet
Well, one thing Kanye West isn’t is a liar. A few weeks ago he told the world he wanted to vote for Trump and he backed that up by meeting the President-elect today. Sigh. We really lost this man.
Before we get to the reactions, let’s focus on the real issues Trump is trying to distract us from: he’s appointing a Russian sympathizer as Secretary of State as investigations are ongoing about his ties to Russia and them helping him with the election. He’s apparently being blackmailed by Turkey. And he’s also still down by a couple of million votes to Hillary Clinton.
Okay, now, you can enjoy the slander.
