Thugz Recognition: 2Pac To Be Inducted Into The Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame In 2017

Tupac Shakur To Be Inducted Into The Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame In 2017

The 2017 class of the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame includes many an icon, but none as culturally influential as Tupac Shakur.

Billboard reports that Shakur will be joined by Journey, Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes and Joan Baez as the shrine’s newest inductees.

Chic frontman Nile Rodgers will also be receiving the Award for Musical Excellence.

We’re sure Afeni is giving her baby boy a big hug up in heaven…in the living room of Thugz Mansion.

