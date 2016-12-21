Blac Chyna Back Together With Rob And On The Brink Of Quarter Million Dollar Deal With Adidas

Blac Chyna Back After Breaking Up With Rob In Heat Of Moment

Boy we tell ya… Blac Chyna and Rob have to be feeling dizzy from all the highs and lows they’ve experienced over the past few days. Fortunately for them everything appears to be right in their worlds right now.

A source tells US Weekly:

“He apologized to her on the phone,” a source close to the 28-year-old model tells Us. “She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy.” “She walked out when she couldn’t take it anymore, but it was the heat of the moment,” the Chyna insider tells Us.

Walked out is putting it mildly. It was definitely more like “MOVED OUT” from what we recall.

“Chyna just couldn’t live with him anymore,” a source close to Kardashian adds. “[They both] say mean things [and it] blows up into these fights. She just couldn’t deal with his moodiness anymore. She just had to get away from it.” A third source confirms that “the fight is over,” but says it wasn’t necessarily a short-lived incident. “There was a moving truck,” the insider reveals, adding, “This was several hours. This is the nature of their relationship, though.”

That’s just cray. Who wants to be in a toxic, codependent relationship with a baby to take care of while the whole world watches? Apparently these two.

The third source confirms, “Season 2 of the show is still moving forward.”

It should be interesting to see who shows up with them for the show since, as we previously reported, Rob’s family is no longer supportive of them as a couple.

“They don’t support the relationship,” a source now tells PEOPLE. The source continues that “at least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better.’ But Rob won’t listen to them. He wants to be with Chyna.”

What the hell kinda people want someone to break up with the mother of his newborn just so they can say “I told you so!”? SMMFH

Fortunately Rob and Chyna have plenty to celebrate. Hit the flip for the details of her newest possible venture.