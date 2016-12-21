Tami Roman Explains Why She Regrets Plumping Up Her Copious Cakes

Tami Roman Says She Regrets Her Plastic Surgery

Poor thang…

Tami Roman is admitting to hating her new look.

The Basketball Wife who’s still with her boo thang that’s 17-years her junior, recently appeared on The Doctors and spoke openly on regretting getting butt injections. According to Tami, they were NOT what she was expecting.

“Like I got the booty injections you know and I hate it,” said Tami. “I thought it would do some good. I thought I was plumping it, now I just want to dump it.”



She also revealed that she’s having fertility issues and only has SIX eggs left. This comes after she’s already had three miscarriages while trying to conceive with her fiancé Reggie Youngblood…

“After doing the exam and realizing that I still have six eggs. I have six eggs you know I was happy… So I feel good about the process now

and noted that she’s willing to give up her young boo if she can’t conceive.

“I love Reggie today, I’ll love him 20 years from today. But my love for him wants him to be happy and if we can’t have a child, I don’t think he’ll be happy somewhere down the road and so I would have to let him go,” she explains, fighting back tears.



Poor Tami, wishing her the best with her fertility struggles!

