Hi Derek: Matt Barnes Coughs Up $10K A Month To Gloria After Finalizing Divorce

Matt Barnes Pays $10K A Month To Gloria Govan In Child Support

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan are officially a wrap!

The NBA baller and reality star Gloria Govan called it quits back 2014 after only 1 year and 11 months of marriage after popping out twin boys together. According to TMZ, divorce court documents show Matt and Gloria are officially divorced and agreed to a child support settlement.

For the kids, Matt paid $5,000 per month in child support in 2016 … but that number goes to $10k per kid per month moving forward until the kids are 18. For Gloria, Matt paid her $20k per month in spousal support from Jan. 2016 to Dec. 2016, totaling $240,000. And that’s it. No more spousal support from 2017 on.

Now Derek Fisher and Gloria can live in peace!