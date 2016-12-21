Former “BridalPlasty” Reality Show Contestant Brutally Murked With Hammer By Man She Partied With

Reality Contestant Killed By Alleged Lover After Being Dumped

This story is so sad. Lisa Marie Naegle was reported missing Sunday and her body was discovered Tuesday. Naegle was one of 12 contestants on E!’s “Bridalplasty” in 2010, completing amongst other brides for a chance to have plastic surgery.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Lisa Marie Naegle and suspect Jackie Jerome Rogers together at the Alpine Village restaurant in Los Angeles, where the 36-year-old victim was last seen early Sunday morning.

According to NY Daily News reports:

Police say Rogers, who was seen leaving the party with Naegle, was arrested for murder Tuesday night after confessing to killing the nursing instructor and burying her in his backyard. TMZ reports that Naegle was hit seven times with a hammer, and that her naked body was found Tuesday night in a shallow grave. Naegle’s family told KABC that they spoke to Rogers after they reported their loved one missing on Sunday, and that he denied leaving the party with her. The victim’s sister Danielle Naegle-Kaimona told the station that the student told police he was having an affair with Naegle, but authorities have not revealed details about how the two knew each other.

Rogers is being held on $2 million bail. What a piece of isht… And now this man is trying to smear her name saying he flipped out because she broke up with him to go back to her husband… SMH

Naegle’s husband posted this sweet dedication on his Facebook page.

Damn shame.

Photos via Facebook