Granny Gettin’ Money: Canadian Old Head Sentenced 6.5 Years For Pushing 155,168 Ecstasy Pills In These Street

58-Year-Old Vancouver grandmother, Tina Howe, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for conspiracy to sell 155,168 ecstasy pills in Washington State according to VancouverSun.

Howe and her co-accused, Maria Cooke, drove a blue Dodge minivan through the Sumas border crossing on June 23, 2007 with a hidden roof compartment containing 155,168 ecstasy pills.

On the I-5 near Blaine, the compartment split open and the pills scattered across the highway. They threw more pills in a ditch before abandoning the vehicle.

When state troopers arrived, they saw a pink and blue haze of dust from traffic smashing the pills. The pair were arrested.

Howe confessed to U.S. law enforcement agents that she had also made two earlier smuggling trips on behalf of an unnamed drug trafficking organization.