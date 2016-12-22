Blac Who??? Adidas Execs Say Chyna Has NEVER Been On Their Radar For An Endorsement Deal

Adidas Says There Is No Deal With Blac Chyna In The Works

Remember when we told you Blac Chyna Angela Renee Kardashian’s lawyers are currently in the process of brokering a quarter million dollar deal with Adidas for the Kardashian-to-be?

Well apparently, that’s bogus.

Despite the fact that Chyna is clearly a big time Adidas fan and constantly rocks the brand during her TV appearances…sources within Adidas tell TMZ, that no one at Adidas has ever spoken with Chyna about anything at all.

“This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar.”

Honestly…it did seem like a random choice for Chyna to rep Adidas. But we all know that Mama Kris can make anything happen out here.

Regardless, as it stands, somebody here is lying…and we doubt it’s Adidas. Of course, when questioned, Chyna’s lawyer said:

"I have absolutely no comment."

Damn. Honestly, with all the other turmoil going on in Chyna’s life in the media right now, this one just seems like a bizarre stunt to pull, if it’s an outright lie…don’t you think?