Drug-Free Joseline Hernandez Claps Back At Stevie J’s Cocaine Claims With Test Results

Joseline Hernandes Tests Negative For Drugs

Even though Stevie J has been insisting that Joseline has been drinking and drugging hardcore while carrying the unborn baby he denies…Joseline says she has proof that that is NOT the case.

According to TMZ, Joseline filed formal court docs and attached 3 the results to three drug tests, proving she was completely negative for various drugs — including the cocaine Stevie says he witnessed her ingest. She’s also free and clear of amphetamines and marijuana and she even attached a note from her doctor stating she’s had a healthy pregnancy this entire time.

Joseline says she voluntarily submitted to the drug tests to prove that Stevie’s repeated claims that she’s smoking and snorting while carrying lil baby Bonnie is just is a sick attempt to embarrass her.

Meanwhile, Joseline let it be known that Stevie’s $5,000 check for her and the baby’s medical costs bounced.

But not so fast — Stevie apparently says that the whole drug test thing is a pile of lies, because the tests weren’t conducted by a medical professional.

SMH. This whole pregnancy has just been a big circus between these two (well, three really). Little Bonnie has been on a roller coaster ride and she hasn’t even exited the womb yet.

SMH. Keep this baby in your prayers.