Kobe Bryant Shares First Precious Pic Of Baby Girl #3, Bianka Bella Bryant

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Share First Photo Of Baby Bianka

Kobe and Vanessa have a full house of little girls now, with Baby Bianka rounding out their family unit. Though their third daughter was born two weeks ago, no one’s laid eyes on their third legacy…until now.

Kobe and Vanessa each posted this adorable snap of their brand new baby girl, tied up like a little gift, on their social media accounts to introduce her to the world.

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤ Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

What a pretty baby, right?

