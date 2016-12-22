Kobe Bryant Shares First Precious Pic Of Baby Girl #3, Bianka Bella Bryant
- By Bossip Staff
Kobe and Vanessa have a full house of little girls now, with Baby Bianka rounding out their family unit. Though their third daughter was born two weeks ago, no one’s laid eyes on their third legacy…until now.
Kobe and Vanessa each posted this adorable snap of their brand new baby girl, tied up like a little gift, on their social media accounts to introduce her to the world.
What a pretty baby, right?