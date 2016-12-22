Bodycam Footage Of Patriots Receiver Michael Floyd Arrested For DUI Sleep In Cadillac [Video]

Michael Floyd, the wide receiver for the New England Patriots, was arrested for being sleep in his car at the stoplight. The footage is dated and the reason behind Michael being let go by the Cardinals. Floyd had obviously had a few too many and the police sat and watched him sleep through a few light changes before approaching his vehicle.

We don’t know why, but the look on his face is pure comedy. We know it’s no laughing matter to be driving while hammered, but still… Doesn’t he look like that kid in those roasting videos? His eyes! SMH!