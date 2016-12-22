Health Bloggers Arrested After Their 5 Kids Were Found Malnourished And Living In A Car

“Healthy Living” Bloggers Arrested For Child Neglect

A couple that runs a healthy, holistic living blog has been arrested after the five children in their care were found malnourished and dirty, living inside a parked Toyota. Donell Barron, 34, and Rikki Hart, 34, the operators of Holistically Beautiful, are each being held in a Palm Beach County jail while investigators get to the bottom of the situation.

Hart describes herself as a “mother of five,” however the formal relationship between Barron, Hart and the children — ages 14, 8, 6, 5 and 4 — is blacked out in the official police report.

According to the Palm Beach Post, an officer reportedly found Barron, Hart and the five children inside a Toyota parked outside a local Walmart — an area known for high crime and drug activity. The cop in question noted that as he approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor “similar to that of homeless camps.”

Each of the five children was deemed underweight, but the 14-year-old was so “severely underweight to the point that his bones were clearly visible.” The boy weighed only 5 pounds more than his 8-year-old sibling and had unusually high blood pressure.

Deputies discovered that the children ate about once a day and only salad and bread. Barron told deputies that the children bathed irregularly at a local park and had never been enrolled in school. Instead, the children were “home-schooled” inside the Toyota.

Meanwhile, as the children reeked like a homeless camp and were visibly malnourished, Barron and Hart appeared to be clean and healthy.

