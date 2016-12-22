Kimmy And Yeezy Head To Separate Counseling Sessions After 2016 Takes A Toll On Their Union

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Seek Counseling

2016 was definitely a tough year for the West fam. But it seems like KimYe is seeking to pick up the pieces and move on to a better tomorrow.

As an insider shared with People, Kimmy and Yeezy are struggling after she’s become shaken up and emotionally stressed after her robbery experience in Paris and his full mental and emotional breakdown.

But instead of seeking to make themselves stronger as a unit through couple’s counseling, the duo are each working on themselves individually first.

“They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better. They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven’t had any sessions together.”

But even though these two don’t step out together as much as they once did, they still say that “the D word” isn’t an option on the table — for either of them.

“…splitting is not even a point of discussion. Truly no truth behind divorce rumors. It’s not something she would divorce him over. He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along.”

Well, we wish them both well! Marriage isn’t all vacays and red carpets and Yeezy Season shows…it definitely takes work, and they are finding that out first hand. Hopefully, they can muster up a better 2017.

Splash/WENN