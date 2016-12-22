Here’s What Mendeecees’ Messy Baby Mamas Think About Him Defending Yandy
Samantha And Erika Respond To Mendeecees’ Defense Of Yandy
Mendeecees’ baby mamas are clapping back at him after he spoke out from behind bars in defense of his wife.
As previously reported the Love & Hip Hop star who’s serving an 8-year drug trafficking sentence, snapped at his baby mamas Erika and Samantha for their “disgusting behavior” towards Yandy, and was heard on secret recordings denying EVER being in a relationship with Erika.
In new audio that we've received of Mendeecees behind bars, he is reading Erika for trying to get a come up off of his name this season. He vehemently denies ever being in a relationship with her and says that the pictures in her "slide" from the other day are super old and don't prove that they were in a relationship. Mendeecees is also confused by how Erika obtained his passport and spilled a little extra tea on that too! In the audio clip, Mendeecees says that while Erika is out here trying to prove that they were together at some point, she should look at the timestamps on the passport pictures, because she would see that Mendeecees was with a pregnant Samantha at the time. So, there's no logical reason why these two ladies should have any type of relationship with each other.
Now Samantha, the mother of little Mendeecees, is clapping back. According to Sam, she’s disappointed…
“What kind of man talks down about his child mother, who is only defending herself,” wrote Sam. “Go play with TrashCanYan.”
and she’s threatening to release some real emails.
Rut roh Sam, what’s in those emails???
Erika is also clapping back…
