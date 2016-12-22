Here’s What Mendeecees’ Messy Baby Mamas Think About Him Defending Yandy

In LHHNY news…

Samantha And Erika Respond To Mendeecees’ Defense Of Yandy

Mendeecees’ baby mamas are clapping back at him after he spoke out from behind bars in defense of his wife.

As previously reported the Love & Hip Hop star who’s serving an 8-year drug trafficking sentence, snapped at his baby mamas Erika and Samantha for their “disgusting behavior” towards Yandy, and was heard on secret recordings denying EVER being in a relationship with Erika.

Now Samantha, the mother of little Mendeecees, is clapping back. According to Sam, she’s disappointed…

“What kind of man talks down about his child mother, who is only defending herself,” wrote Sam. “Go play with TrashCanYan.”

and she’s threatening to release some real emails.

Rut roh Sam, what’s in those emails???

Erika is also clapping back…

