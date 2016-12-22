Scared? Azealia Banks Explains Deleting Her Petty Nicki Minaj Post

Shade files…

Azealia Banks Explains Her Shady Nicki Minaj Post

Azealia Banks recently explained why she deleted a petty Facebook post about Nicki Minaj. As previously reported Azealia went off on Nicki after she sneak dissed her in her video game app.

“Don’t get mad, get even. Slim down a bit (especially in your neck and arms). Decrease the butt just a bit. […] McDonalds sells a lot of burgers but no one is telling McDonald’s that they’re the pinnacle of cuisine and taste. This is true of you.”

Now she’s explaining why the post mysteriously went missing on her Facebook page.

“Deleting posts is not a sign of cowardice,” said Azealia. […] “That’s what social media is for! For tweet and delete!”

She also added that it was a joke…

and thanked Nicki’s Barbz for the SEO hits on her name.

Azealia truly and honestly doesn’t give a f*ck.

What do YOU think about her explanation for her post and delete???

