Alan Thicke Died Of Ruptured Aorta While Playing Hockey With 19-Year-Old Son

Alan Thicke Died Of Ruptured Aorta While Playing Hockey

The world is still mourning the loss of iconic TV dad, Alan Thicke. The father of singer Robin Thicke passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 69 while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son.

Now according to TMZ, the star died of a “ruptured aorta” or massive tear in the body’s largest artery.

According to the official doc … doctors desperately tried to save Alan’s life by performing a median sternotomy — it’s a surgical procedure where doctors literally crack open the sternum to open up the area around the heart and lungs so they can operate. Alan was stricken with the heart attack at around 11:15 AM last week. He died 3 hours later in surgery at Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank. Time of death was listed at 2:14 PM.

Miss you Pops. The best A photo posted by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:34am PST

Rest in peace!