Stepson Stabs Stepmother To Death Because She Gloated Over Dallas Cowboys Win

Stepson Stabs Stepmother To Death For Gloating About Dallas Cowboys Win

How ’bout them Cowboys? How ’bout being killed over them Cowboys?

Sadly, that’s exactly what happened to an Austin, Texas stepmom when she cheered her Cowboys in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night according to CBSAustin.

This muthaf**ka is crazy.

Detectives say Magdalena Ruiz and her husband were at their home sitting on the couch watching television. Also present was her step-son, 20-year-old Pontrey O’Neal Jones. Jones told officers he had initially decided to break his little sister’s neck, but after changing his mind he had “developed a plan against” the victim, stashing a black-handled knife in the living room couch.

Break. His. Little. Sister’s. Neck.

Over a damn football game. SMFH.

Police say Jones’ father and the victim watched the Cowboys game on the couch and, when the game was done and Jones had returned from getting fresh air, he noticed the victim was “disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game.” According to police, that’s Jones when retrieved the knife, walked behind the couch, lunged over Ruiz, and stabbed her multiple times. Her husband intervened to stop the attack and Jones then fled the apartment. He was located about 10 minutes later, lying naked in the grass in the 2400 block of South Congress Avenue, where he was taken into custody by police.

Emergency personnel tried to revive momma Ruiz, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pontrey has been charged with murder and being held on $500,000 bond.

Hopefully he spends life in prison surrounded by Cowboys fans, or worse.

Image via CBSAustin/Austin PD