Porn Gone Wrong: Freaky Flick Star Allegedly Assaulted On Camera During Sex Scene

Adult Star Nikki Benz Says Sex Partner Assaulted Her On Camera During Scene

After reading this story, it’s a wonder that this type of thing doesn’t happen more often. Or maybe it does and we just never hear about it.

According to TMZ, adult film star Nikki Benz charges that her on-screen sex partner “Tony T” went into a “fit of rage” where choked her and stomped on her head in the middle of a shoot.

While it isn’t exactly clear what sent Tony off the deep end, Nikki claims that she did something to him that he didn’t like and attacked her for it (finger in the booty?).

The pro porn pair finished the scene, but the production company, Brazzers, says they won’t release it and have fired Tony T stating:

“[The incident] “stands in direct contrast with our mandate to ensure that performers’ consent, boundaries and limits are respected.”

Tony T is denying all accusations.

Image via Twitter/Instagram