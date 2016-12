Valerie Fairman Dead At 23

An MTV reality star is dead. Valerie Fairman, known for her stint on the reality show “16 and Pregnant” has died. Her family tells TMZ it appears to be an overdose.

Valerie’s body was found in a bathroom by a friend and toxicology tests are now being done.

The starlet, 23, is survived by her 7-year-old daughter Neveah who’s now with Valerie’s mom.



So sad, R.I.P.