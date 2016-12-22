People Think THIS Pic Proves That Tara Wallace’s Expecting Her Fourth Child With Peter Gunz

Knocked up or nah???

Did Tara Wallace Reveal Her Pregnancy?

Remember when we told you that rumors were swirling that Tara Wallace and her married ex Peter Gunz were expecting again???

Well as LHHNY fans anxiously wait to see if Tara and Peter’s alleged baby news is revealed, Tara’s shared a new picture that seems to be confirmation.

In it, a seemingly pregnant Tara poses with “Love & Hip Hop” producer Brian Jones while wearing a fitted dress.



Fans are now almost certain that she’s expecting.



Tara and Peter welcomed their third child, Gunner Pankey in February…

and Peter welcomed baby Bronx, his second child with his wife Amina, in August.

Do YOU think Tara’s expecting???

MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁🎄 #Made4TV! @myextentionz promo TARA. Styled (installed, cut, styled) by @tb_hairstylist! A video posted by Taranasha Wallace (@iamtarawallace) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:14am PST

