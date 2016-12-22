People Think THIS Pic Proves That Tara Wallace’s Expecting Her Fourth Child With Peter Gunz

- By Bossip Staff
Peter Gunz Tara

Knocked up or nah???

Did Tara Wallace Reveal Her Pregnancy?

Remember when we told you that rumors were swirling that Tara Wallace and her married ex Peter Gunz were expecting again???

Well as LHHNY fans anxiously wait to see if Tara and Peter’s alleged baby news is revealed, Tara’s shared a new picture that seems to be confirmation.

In it, a seemingly pregnant Tara poses with “Love & Hip Hop” producer Brian Jones while wearing a fitted dress.
screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-12-10-01-pmscreen-shot-2016-12-22-at-12-10-08-pm

Fans are now almost certain that she’s expecting.
screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-12-30-29-pm

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-12-29-52-pm

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-12-29-47-pm

Tara and Peter welcomed their third child, Gunner Pankey in February…

tara-8-1458332643

and Peter welcomed baby Bronx, his second child with his wife Amina, in August.

Baby Bronx 3 Peter Gunz

Do YOU think Tara’s expecting???

MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁🎄 #Made4TV! @myextentionz promo TARA. Styled (installed, cut, styled) by @tb_hairstylist!

A video posted by Taranasha Wallace (@iamtarawallace) on

More on the flip.

