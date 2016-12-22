Somaya Reece And Lady Luck Are Still Coupled Up… And Headed Back To TV Together!
Somaya Reece And Lady Luck Featured On Bravo Series “First Family Of Hip Hop”
Love sweet love! Looks like Somaya Reece and her rapper boo thang Lady Luck are still going strong.
#WCE @iamladyluck 👩❤️💋👩👸🏼❤👸🏽 I am so proud of you! You deserve all the great things that are coming your way. We will always shine TOGETHER! I want to see you win and make anyone who didn't believe in you feel stupid AF💅 This is your time to shine baby! You're not only talented but you're a great friend, your heart is pure, you're unselfish, you'd give your last dollar to someone so that they could eat even if that meant you wouldn't. You're loved & respected by many because your character is THE TRUTH💯 You're destined for greatness. Don't ever let anyone make you feel as if you're not. All those who tried to hurt you, FUCK THEM! I❤you…. P.S I hope you don't mind that I'll be annoying you 24/7 until we are old viejitas👵👵🏽
The ladies have been extremely active on social media and when they haven’t been sharing their love for each other and their business endeavors they’ve been posting about their upcoming roles on Bravo’s new show “First Family Of Hip Hop.”
#TeamSomaya New TV show "First Family Of Hip Hop" airing Jan 15th 9pm after #RHOA on @BravoTv View the trailer on BravoTV.com 📺 . Watch our L❤️VE story grow @iamladyluck + new music🎶 + family! And of course, what's a reality show without lots of juicy DRAMAAA😂😱😱 . Thank you Bravo and the television production team who worked countless hours to bring a superb visual and great family story to TV life. Makeup @iamjamalscott Hair @swankychichair #FirstFamilyOfHipHop #LaJefa #SheGod . . Direct trailer link: http://www.bravotv.com/first-family-of-hip-hop
