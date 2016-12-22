Janelle Monáe Recounts Time She Was Fired From Office Depot For Trying To Get On Musically

“I was working at Office Depot, believe it or not, pushing ink, she told Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. I was living in a boarding house with six other girls. I couldn’t afford my own apartment, selling CDs independently. And I didn’t have a computer. I couldn’t afford it. And so, Office Depot, you guys have like 200 computers on display. I used one to respond to a fan who had seen me perform on the library steps at AUC. Shout out to Morehouse, Spelman, Clark in Atlanta. I used to perform on library stairs. I just loved performing…I never did it for money, I just wanted to know if my material was good enough. Long story short: I respond back to someone who was like, ‘I loved you. I saw you on the library steps – I was one of three people. You were amazing.’ Then this voice of God just came, Office Depot: Janelle Robinson to the back.”

[madamenoire]

“I Struggle No More” Oprah Reveals More Than 40-Lb Weight Loss

If being healthier and fitter is on your resolutions list for 2017, let Oprah Winfrey inspire you to achieve your goals. The TV mogul has just revealed she’s lost “over 40 pounds” thanks to Weight Watchers, and at 62 she’s truly never looked better.

“Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I’ve ever been on,” she said in a press release. “It’s a lifestyle, a way of eating and a way of living that’s so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet and it works.

“I would say to anyone who’s thinking of joining Weight Watchers: Take the leap. And get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life.”

And Oprah has the results to back up those words. As she revealed in the ad:

“Since I’ve started Weight Watchers, I’ve lost over 40 lbs. I can honestly tell you, I struggle no more. I’m eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I’ve never felt deprived.”

[madamenoire]

Sony Pictures In Talks To Reboot The Jeffersons And Good Times, Do You Want?

There are reports saying that classic television sitcoms The Jeffersons and Good Times could be making comebacks with new cast members. Do you want this?

Variety reports that Sony Pictures Entertainment is entertaining the idea of bringing back a group of 1970s sitcoms produced by TV legend Norman Lear. Among them are All In The Family, Maude, The Jeffersons and Good Times.

[hiphopwired]