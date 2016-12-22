No Chill: A #TBT Pic Of Wendy Williams Is Getting Dragged Through The Internet Mud

Wendy Williams’ Child Pic Gets Dragged

We asked this question a few weeks ago and have to ask again: is it okay to slander Wendy Williams no matter what just because she’s horrible to everyone? Well, it appears we have our answer. The talk show host posted a picture from whens he was 12 and people still had no chill.

Really? Twelve year old Wendy catching the fade? Welp. We’ll allow it. Merry Christmas!