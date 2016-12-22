F-Boys Do F-Boy Things: Apryl Jones Blasts Omarion For Sleeping With Trash After Split

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

April Jones Exposes Omarion For Sleeping With Trash

No more love and hip hop for these two!

We reported back in July that singer Omarion and his longtime girlfriend Apryl Jones had finally called it quits after dating for years. The former couple announced the split on social media:

Apryl and Omarion seemed to have put aside their breakup to co-parent their two children despite rumors she was dating The Game. Well, it looks like the two are back to bad times because Apryl recently exposed her famous baby daddy…

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-3-22-26-pm

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-3-21-54-pm

Apryl then reminded everyone she was single:

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-3-25-40-pm

Hit the flip to read more from Apryl next…

2015 BET Awards Featuring: Omarion, Apryl Jones Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 28 Jun 2015 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

Twitter/IG/WENN

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Break Ups, Did You Know, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus