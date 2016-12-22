R.I.P Vogue Italia Editor-In-Chief Franca Sozzani Dies After Year Long Battle With Illness

We are sad to report that VOGUE Italia editor Franca Sozzani has died.

According to People.com reports:

Vogue Italia Editor-in-Chief Franca Sozzani, who passed away on Thursday morning after battling a year-long illness.

Sozzani was a beacon for diversity in the fashion industry, regularly advocating for greater inclusion of all body types and skin colors, a fact that was reflected within Vogue Italia‘s pages throughout her nearly 30-year tenure there, beginning in 1988. She was also forever a champion of young designers and fresh faces, even appearing on America’s Next Top Model and featuring its winners in the magazine. She once famously said, “you can never be overdressed or overeducated,” and “start with a style and you are in chains, start with an idea and you are free.”