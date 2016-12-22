Get Well Soon: Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Lupus Complications

Get well soon!

Nick Cannon Hospitalized

Nick Cannon is unfortunately spending his holiday in the hospital. The entertainer shared a selfie from a hospital bed today and announced that he’s having complications from his Lupus battle.

“#LupusSucks,” he captioned a photo of himself at Cedars-Sinai.

For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Nick first revealed his battle with Lupus in 2012 when he was hospitalized with mild kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots in his lungs.



Please rest and get well soon Nick!

Instagram