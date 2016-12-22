Get Well Soon: Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Lupus Complications

Nick Cannon is unfortunately spending his holiday in the hospital. The entertainer shared a selfie from a hospital bed today and announced that he’s having complications from his Lupus battle.
“#LupusSucks,” he captioned a photo of himself at Cedars-Sinai.

Nick first revealed his battle with Lupus in 2012 when he was hospitalized with mild kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots in his lungs.

