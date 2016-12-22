The New Cash Money? New Orleans Rap Collective RSN Debuts Clip For “Dey Hatin’ On Me” [Video]

New Orleans Rappers Join Forces For Group Project

With all the violence that has been claiming lives in New Orleans, we are elated to report that a group of artists from different parts of the city have joined together to unite behind a common cause. MUSIC. In the same way that Cash Money Records and No Limit Records introduced the world to the talent of the city decades ago, RSN is hoping to do the same for the contemporary rap scene out of the N.O.

Here’s a little backstory about the artists featured in the video, as well as others who are part of an even larger project:

One evening in October 2011 on the rooftop of a high-rise in the Central Business District, musical artists from different New Orleans neighborhoods gathered to record a cipher. As the cipher progressed, it was clear that the artists worked really well together. Coming from separate neighborhoods and backgrounds was actually an advantage.

In October 2013, a second cipher came together, inspiring CD (who coordinated the cipher) to start a music group.

In the months following, CD, Dinero, and others joined forces. They brought in artists from all over and debuted the first RSN mixtape. The album includes contributions from Dinero, Flow, LG, Lil One, Bonka, Taliban Bundy, Tre-G, Calliope Var, Iris P, and sound by B. Holmes, FlightSchool, Phil Mic, Aj Beatz, and SkinnerTracks[b].

RSN, which stands for “Real Street N****s” is a music group of New Orleans rap artists. They released their second mixtape in September, RSN2.

RSN‘s portfolio consists of over 40 recordings and several music videos. More than 30 native New Orleans musical artists have been a part of RSN. The group’s work draws from a diversity of influences and backgrounds.

With the latest release, there are many new members. Original members have also moved on.

“We’ve had guys go to prison. We’ve lost guys to death. While all this is going on, the story needs to be told,” [says Dinero].

In the first track “In the Trap,” Ashton “Twin 6[c]” Collins describes a situation that was going on and incidentally foreshadows his own death. Twin 6 was killed before the completion of RSN2 and is commemorated on the album cover.

In another song, “Falling Souljas,” RSN member Gar comments, “We don’t live long, and they throw us in cages for what we did wrong.”

In this midst of this, RSN has pooled talent to release some of the greatest modern collaborations of New Orleans artists.

More importantly, RSN connects dispersed parts of the city through music. Going back to its roots, the early cyphers, RSN has always been a collaboration of artists from different parts of the city.