Rumor Control: Nicki Minaj Is Not Dating Fetty Wap

Nicki Minaj Not Enjoying Fetty Wap Dating Rumors

Not to channel Mariah Carey, since they don’t even get along — but Nicki Minaj doesn’t even know Fetty Wap according to sources close to the female emcee.

Just as we predicted when the rumors floated around Wednesday, the story that anything romantic is going on with Nicki and Fetty is COMPLETELY false.

Hollywood Life sparked the chatter with a story claiming that Nicki was loving how the stories of other rappers lusting over her might effect Meek Mill. And our sources say that’s false too!

BOSSIP spoke with a source close to Minaj who confirmed that Nicki has met Fetty only ‘very briefly’ and that the two could barely even be considered acquaintances…

Welp. There you have it.