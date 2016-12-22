Jesus Take The Wheel: New Horrific Dashcam Footage Of Truck Plowing Into Berlin Christmas Market [Video]

New Video Of Terrorist Attack At Berlin Christmas Market

As we reported earlier this week, 12 people were killed and 48 were injured in Berlin as a terrorist drove a huge truck through a Christmas market.

Today new footage from a dashcam caught the moment the truck was seen barreling through the scene at 40 MPH!

R.I.P. to those who died and a speed recovery to those hurt. This world is so crazy.

