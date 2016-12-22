Jesus Take The Wheel: New Horrific Dashcam Footage Of Truck Plowing Into Berlin Christmas Market [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Berlin Christmas Market terror attack truck drove into market killing 12 SplashNews

New Video Of Terrorist Attack At Berlin Christmas Market

As we reported earlier this week, 12 people were killed and 48 were injured in Berlin as a terrorist drove a huge truck through a Christmas market.

Today new footage from a dashcam caught the moment the truck was seen barreling through the scene at 40 MPH!

R.I.P. to those who died and a speed recovery to those hurt. This world is so crazy.

Image via Splash

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1391267/jesus-take-the-wheel-new-horrific-dashcam-footage-of-truck-plowing-into-berlin-christmas-market-video-43081/
Categories: Elsewhere In The World, Jesus Take The Wheel, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus