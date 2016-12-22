Fakin’ And Floppin’: Blac Rob’s Big Break-Up Publicity Stunt Still Didn’t Help Their Struggle TV Show

Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Big Fight Was Publicity Stunt For Reality Show

The proverbial s#!t hit the fan this week as Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna purportedly got into a world-ending fight that resulted in Chyna moving out and taking the baby with her.

However, according to Radar, the whole thing was a cheap stunt to try to get people to tune in to their deflated reality tv show’s baby special that was to air the following day.

Unfortunately…

According to TV By The Numbers, the antics of the reality show couple completely backfired. Rob & Chyna Baby Special didn’t even land in the top 100 cable shows for the night of Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Nielson ratings. “Rob and Chyna are in a panic about the future of the show,” a source close to the couple told Radar. “They spent so much time being manipulative and it didn’t work.” While the reality couple cashed in on the first season of their six-episode show — they even earned bonuses for ratings spikes — the dismal baby special show put their future in jeopardy.

Damn, Chyna couldn’t figure out how to finagle the ratings? Maybe she doesn’t deserve to be “Anglea Renee Kardashian” after all.

Kim and Kris woulda had that thang JUMPIN’!

