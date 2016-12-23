ANOTHER Man Steps Forward Claiming To Be Kordell Stewart’s Ex-Bae

Man Steps Forward Claiming Relationship With Kordell Stewart

Kordell Stewart may need to head back to the courthouse sooner rather than later.

Just a month after a Georgia judge granted Kordell a victory in his case against “delivert” viral star Andrew Caldwell for claiming they had a homosexual love affair during the time he was with Porsha Williams…yet ANOTHER man has stepped forward to make a similar claim.

In an e-mail making the rounds, an anonymous mystery man claims that he has been in an ongoing down-low romantic and sexual relationship with Kordell:

“I’ve been dating Kordell for the last two years and yes I’m a guy. I love Kordell and his son Syre but I can only be manipulated so much. When we met he was my “bro”. We played golf, went on trips, he supported me when I was finishing my Masters (yes he paid) and I supported him when he was finishing up his degree earlier this year. But I feel like just because he has more money over me he can control me. I have to give it to him, he started this well. We became friends, then close friends, slept in the bed together on trips without doing anything. Then one day… I woke up and while laying in bed he brought up last sexual encounters. He told me about how he let two girls suck his dick and one started licking his ass. He asked had I ever done or would I… I said maybe. He jokingly said “with me”? I said maybe… nothing happened for months until we got drunk and he aggressively said he wanted. Needless to say that began our relationship. It was good for a while until his ex wife came back around. I didn’t really care because he always talked about Porsha. Once he started knocking her off he never brought her up. He was giving her money every week, and would get mad when i said she’s using you.”

And just to make sure there was no doubting his claims, the man included a pretty graphic video of a man who looks a whole lot like Kordell showing off his man-meat in a private video.

We DEFINITELY can’t show you that here, but if you must see, you can check it out HERE.

We’re waiting to hear how Kordell claps back against this one…

FunkyDineva/Instagram