Miguel Becomes The First Artist Inducted Into the DeLeón 100 List
- By Bossip Staff
Just hours following their announcement with Billboard’s partnership, DeLeón kicked off a private celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 15 for the DeLeón 100 event.
The affair was held at the Sayers Club to honor those recognized by DeLeón and Sean “Diddy” Combs such as Teyana Taylor, Machine gun Kelly, Dave East and Vic Mensa. Their 100 list is made up of influencers nationwide who will embody the DeLeón Tequila brand and take it to #TheNextLevel.
Amongst the list is Grammy Award Winning artist Miguel who hit the stage to perform a 45 minute set that included his hit singles “Adorn,” “Coffee” and “Sure Thing.” The performance was very intimate and engaging as he took shots of DeLeón Tequila with the crowd and even created a “f**k Donald Trump” hook before going into his next song. He also reminded the his fans the importance of being bold and different and to never conform.
Prior to Miguel hitting the stage, rising star and singer CLAY warmed up the crowd with her voice as she put on an amazing performance with her all girl band. The San Francisco native was honored to meet Miguel and open for him.
Other trailblazers in attendance included the “Wildheart’s” fiancé Nazanin Mandi, record producer and model Don Benjamin and Social Media star Liane V. Malika Haqq was also present with rumored boyfriends Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.
In February, the “Simple Things” artist will have a introspective released about him and how he is taking his career to the next level.
The official roster for the DeLeón 100 will be released in the February print issue of Billboard Magazine.
Photo Credit- A Turner Archives