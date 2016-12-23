Miguel Becomes The First Artist Inducted Into the DeLeón 100 List

Just hours following their announcement with Billboard’s partnership, DeLeón kicked off a private celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 15 for the DeLeón 100 event.

The affair was held at the Sayers Club to honor those recognized by DeLeón and Sean “Diddy” Combs such as Teyana Taylor, Machine gun Kelly, Dave East and Vic Mensa. Their 100 list is made up of influencers nationwide who will embody the DeLeón Tequila brand and take it to #TheNextLevel.