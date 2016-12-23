Gloria Govan Granted $20k A Month Child Support And $240k Spousal Support In Divorce From Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes And Gloria Govan Divorce Finalized

Derek Fisher can keep Gloria Govan all to himself now…because her divorce from Matt Barnes is officially final.

Matt and Gloria broke up in 2014, just shy of 2 years of matrimony-dom. As you likely already know, things were generally cool between the two — until Matt’s ex-teammate Derek Fisher swooped in and the two caught fade and it was a whole big mess.

Either way, TMZ was able to get their hands on Gloria and Matt’s divorce docs, and the monetary agreement they reached regarding child and spousal support.

Matt previously paid $5,000 per twin son per month in child support all 2016, however, that number jumps up to $10k per child per month until the boys are 18.

As for Gloria, Matt paid out $20k per month in spousal support from January to December 2016, bringing her total to $240,000. But that’s all she gets. Once the NYE Ball drops, she doesn’t get another cent.

We’re sure that she’ll be fine though…Derek Fisher doesn’t seem to have any issues tossing dollars her way.