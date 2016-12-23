Free Slime? Young Thug Reportedly Arrested At Lenox Mall In Atlanta

Young Thug Taken From Mall In Handcuffs

Did “12” get a hold of Young Thug right before the Holidays??

A video surfaced online earlier tonight of Young Thug being carted off by police through the busy hallways of Lenox Mall on Thursday night.

#PressPlay: #YoungThug was allegedly arrested a few moments ago at #LenoxMall. Apparently, he was apprehended while trying to leave the #Fendi store … we will keep you posted. Via @chrismille_ A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:03pm PST

No word on what the issue was or why he got carted off in cuffs…

However, Young Thug posted (and quickly deleted) a video of himself having some fun at a local Waffle House just a few hours later — even saying “we made it back to the mall before they did.”

#PressPlay: #YoungThug fresh out and don't know how to act… He was arrested earlier at #LenoxMall but apparently he's bigger than the law 😩😩 (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

Interesting. It’s not looking like police had much of a reason to hold him. We wonder what happened…

Instagram