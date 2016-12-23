Sheree Whitfield Says Her Racist White Neighbors Are Pissed That Chateau Sheree Is Bigger Than Their Homes

Sheree Whitfield Says Jealous Neighbors Reported Her Home

Sheree Whitfield has had a slew of issues building her dream home over the years…and now that she’s finally all moved in and settled, the problems continue.

After being cited and fined last month over filming scenes for RHOA and throwing a house party on her own property, Sheree sat down with The Domenick Nati show to explain exactly why she thinks her neighbors were hype to report what’s going on on her side of the fence…

(starts at 1:40 mark)

Interesting. SMH…we wonder if Kenya’s facing all these issues too, since she’s just down the street…