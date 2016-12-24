Exclusive: Big Sean Finally Sells Hollywood Hills Manse For Nearly $2 Mill

- By Bossip Staff
Rapper Big Sean girlfriend Jhene Aiko Delilah night club Kendall Jenner's 21st birthday in West Hollywood, California.

Rapper Scores Sex Figure Profit In Home Sale

Big Sean has FINALLY unloaded his Hollywood Hills mansion — after the pad sitting on the market for months.

The rapper has closed a deal to sell the home for $1.925 million Dec. 20, leaving him with a $250,000 profit from the sale.

The rapper – real name Sean Michael Anderson – purchased the mansion back in 2013 for $1,675,000.

The five-bedroom, four and a half-bathroom, 4,325 sq. ft. three-story home features panoramic views of the city, a recording studio, media room, large kitchen, huge picture windows and many other amenities.
Big Sean's house
Jhene Aiko’s rumored beau listed the home for sale back in July for $2.295 million, but the pad sat on the market until this week.

Big Sean's house

Hit the flip for more pics of how Big Sean was living:

