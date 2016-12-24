Exclusive: Big Sean Finally Sells Hollywood Hills Manse For Nearly $2 Mill

Rapper Scores Sex Figure Profit In Home Sale

Big Sean has FINALLY unloaded his Hollywood Hills mansion — after the pad sitting on the market for months.

The rapper has closed a deal to sell the home for $1.925 million Dec. 20, leaving him with a $250,000 profit from the sale.

The rapper – real name Sean Michael Anderson – purchased the mansion back in 2013 for $1,675,000.

The five-bedroom, four and a half-bathroom, 4,325 sq. ft. three-story home features panoramic views of the city, a recording studio, media room, large kitchen, huge picture windows and many other amenities.



Jhene Aiko’s rumored beau listed the home for sale back in July for $2.295 million, but the pad sat on the market until this week.

The mansion was finally sold this week for $1.925 million dollars, leaving the rapper with a nice six figure profit from his original purchase three years ago.



Hit the flip for more pics of how Big Sean was living:

redfin.com