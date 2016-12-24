That Glow: Mama CiCi Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Calvin Klein

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara Flaunts Her Baby Bump On Instagram

Ciara is showing off that ever-growing baby bump more and more these days.

While gearing up to debut her precious bundle of Hubby Russell Wilson, CiCi posed for a photo shoot, presumably with Calvin Klein, showing off her growing belly in a matching underwear set and a pair of overalls.

Loved working with @CalvinKlein on this special project! #mycalvins #ad

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

And though she wouldn’t get deep into detail, she explained that it’s a “secret project” that she believes her fans will enjoy.

#PressPlay: #Ciara and her baby bump take on #CalvinKlein 😍

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Ciara looks GREAT pregnant! DO you think she’s carrying a little boy or girl (or set of twins)??

Instagram/WENN

